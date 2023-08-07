The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has scheduled yet another meeting on the Niger Republic crisis.

The regional body had met in Abuja more than a week ago and issued a seven-day deadline for the Niger junta to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or risk sanctions, including possible military intervention.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu, who is chairman of ECOWAS, sent a notice of meeting scheduled for Thursday in Abuja.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.”

“The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit,” read a statement issued by the regional body.

Meanwhile, the military leaders in Niger Republic reportedly brought in reinforcements to Naimey, the country’s capital in preparation for a possible military invasion in the country by the ECOWAS.

The military force reinforcement is taking place a few hours after the military junta who ousted the Niger democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and took over power, refused to yield to sanctions and one week deadline issued by ECOWAS.

The one week ultimatum expired on Sunday and a military source told CNN that a convoy of about 40 pick-up trucks arrived at nightfall on Sunday evening, bringing troops from other parts of the country to both reassure a nervous public and prepare for potential battle.

President Bazoum is still in hostage while the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the junta’s formal name, is still effectively in charge of Niger.

The military leaders have shut down the country’s airspace due to the threat of military intervention, while there have been tension and perplexity in the Northern region of Nigeria, especially in the states that have borders with Niger.