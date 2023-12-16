Seven persons have now been confirmed dead in the armed robbery of some commercial banks in the town of Ekiti State, southwest Nigeria, which left many others injured.

SaharaReporters on Saturday visited the morgue of the General Hospital, Ikere Ekiti, where the officials confirmed that seven corpses from the robbery were brought to the facility including two officials of the South-West security corps, Amotekun.

Apart from the seven dead we recorded, other injured persons were taken to the General Hospital, Ado Ekiti, for treatment,” one of the officials added.

SaharaReporters also observed how relations and sympathisers of the deceased and injured besieged the facility.

SaharaReporters on Wednesday reported that armed robbers attacked some commercial banks in the town of Ekiti State.

According to videos seen by SaharaReporters, the sound of gunshots boomed in the town as residents and passersby scampered to safety.

It had also been learnt that social and business activities in the town were paralysed for several hours as human and vehicular movements stopped while the robbery was going on.

The residents had said the robbers used dynamite to blow open the entrance of the banks and cart away unspecified amounts of money.

However, Ekiti State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, in a statement posted on its X account, on Wednesday had expressed displeasure over the ugly incident.

“The Commissioner, who expressed his displeasure over the ugly incident, directed the Ikere Area Commander and all the Tactical Teams within the Command to ensure the perpetrators are trailed, arrested and brought to book.

“While commiserating with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wishing those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, the Commissioner calls for calm and implores everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the Command will not rest until the hoodlums are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Command’s tactical squads as well as the military who were deployed to the scene immediately information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escaped into the bush.”

“The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered to the station,” the statement had added.