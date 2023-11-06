The suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, reportedly evaded arraignment on Monday.

Yunusa-Ari has gone into hiding, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), CSP Moses Jolugbo, told the Adamawa State High Court of Justice.

Jolugbo told the court on Monday that both the defendant and his surety had become evasive, as the police were unable to trace their whereabouts.

SaharaReporters learnt that Elisha Abbo, who was recently sacked as Adamawa senator by the Court of Appeal signed the police bail bond for the disgraced Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Reacting to the defendant’s absence in court, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), prayed the court to issue an arrest warrant against Yunusa-Ari.

However, the trial judge, Justice Benjamin Manji, advised Jacobs to put up a formal application to that effect. He asked why the police which granted the defendant bail would require a warrant of arrest against their own suspect.

He, therefore, adjoined the case to November 23, to enable the police to produce Yunusa-Ari or get the court’s arrest warrant.