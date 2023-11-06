An Akure High Court on Monday struck out the suit filed by the Ondo State Government and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the compilation of record of appeal.

The claimants in the case had sued four registrars of the High Court, the Deputy Governor, the House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and the Chief Judge of Ondo State, claiming that the procedure of settlement and compilation of record of appeal for the hearing of the appeal filed by the Deputy Governor would infringe on their rights.

When the case was called up on Monday before Justice D. I. Kolawole, the claimants through their counsel applied to withdraw the suit, claiming that events had overtaken the suit.

Responding, counsel for the Deputy Governor opposed the oral application to withdraw the suit, contending that issues had been joined by filing a defence to the suit and also a counter-claim.

In his ruling, the judge held that the rules of the Court permit the claimants to withdraw the suit and it was accordingly struck out.

Counsel for the Deputy Governor then urged the Court to direct parties to maintain the status quo in order to preserve the subject matter of the suit pending before the court.

The application was opposed by the counsel representing the House of Assembly.

Ruling on the application, the court directed all the parties to continue to maintain the peace and thereafter adjourned the case to November 22, 2023, for hearing of applications.