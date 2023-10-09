A Lagos High Court on Monday convicted and sentenced a Nigerian police officer, Darambi Vandi to death by hanging for killing a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25, 2022.

SaharaReporters had reported how ASP Vandi attached to Ajiwe Police Station, last Christmas Day shot the female legal practitioner while she was returning home from a Christmas service at Ajah Under-bridge.

It was gathered that after killing Raheem, the trigger-happy policeman fled the scene with his colleagues before another set of policemen later took her remains to a mortuary in the Yaba area of the state.

Raheem’s death generated a nationwide outrage with Nigerians from all walks of life calling for the prosecution of the killer police officer and justice for the deceased.

Vandi was first arraigned in January 2023 on one count of murder but he pleaded not guilty.

Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos High Court sentenced him to death by hanging on Monday.