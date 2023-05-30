The Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo has declared that Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, an Obafemi Awolowo University postgraduate student was allegedly killed, should die by hanging.

Earlier, the court found Adedoyin culpable of murder.

The Chief Judge in her judgement said the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.

SaharaReporters had reported how Adegoke had lodged in Hilton Hotels and Resorts at Ile-Ife upon his arrival from Abuja on November 5, 2021, to enable him to arrive early for his examination at the OAU Distance Learning Centre, Moro, Osun State, on November 6 and November 7, 2021.

He later went missing and was found dead buried in a grave following a police investigation of the hotel owner, Dr Rahman Adedoyin and its workers.

After Adegoke was declared missing, the police were invited and seven suspects were arrested after which investigation commenced.