BREAKING: Court Remands Trigger-Happy Police Officer, Vandi Till January 30 For Killing Lagos Female Lawyer, Omobolanle

A Nigerian police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, AP/no 134901, who allegedly shot and killed a female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day has been ordered to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023.

This was made known by the Lagos State Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a Twitter on Friday morning.

“Drambi Vandi was, this morning, arraigned in court and has been remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023, to give room for DPP advice,” he tweeted.

Nigerians have called for justice and transparency in the killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer who was shot in the Ajah area of Lagos inside her car while she was returning from an outing on December 25 with her family.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Police Service Commission on Thursday in a statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations, granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.

The commission directed that the final investigation into the matter should be concluded to enable the Commission to take further necessary action.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday, had stated that the trigger-happy officer, Vandi, should be charged with a triple homicide, considering that the deceased was reportedly pregnant with a set of twins.

Sowore said that following confirmation that the deceased was pregnant with twins, the policeman did not only kill the lawyer but also her unborn children.

The human rights activist decried the increasing impunity displayed by police in the country, saying that ASP Vandi must be brought to justice.