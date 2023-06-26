A Magistrate Court at Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has ordered the remand of skit maker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, in prison for allegedly sexualising a minor in a viral skit video.

The police had arraigned the comedian in court on Monday.

According to the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, last Friday, Trinity Guy would be charged on Monday (today) as the police had received “several complaints against him, and many groups, NGOs, and CLOs are interested in the case”.

“There is no sentiment in law, like I always say. Others should be able to learn from his actions and inactions,” the police spokesperson had said.

Last week, the Oyo State police command said the popular prankster and content creator had reported to the command for questioning.

The state police command on Thursday in a tweet said it had invited Trinity for questioning, adding that the invitation of the comedian was in connection with the disturbing viral skit content involving a female minor.

“Popular content creator, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity has been contacted and invited at the Oyo State Police Command in connection with the disturbing viral skit content making the rounds across the Social Media space concerning a Female Minor. Updates would be provided soon,” the police said.

But on Friday, the command said the comedian reported at the command at exactly 10 am.

“Good Morning Fam! Abdullahi Maruf Adisa AKA Trinity reported at the Oyo State Police Command at exactly 1000hrs today. Recall he was invited yesterday over a video depicting the sexualization of a female minor. Updates would follow in sequence, please,” the command said.

It later gave an update that Trinity would be “meeting shortly with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department for his invitation”.

The state police command last Friday said it had arrested and was quizzing Isiaka Ahmed and Rofiat, the parents of the minor allegedly sexualised by Trinity Guy.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the obscene video which was a clear violation of Sec. 32, 35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023 depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a Male genital.

“In addition, the Skit Maker during the course of the interview provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor’s parents before, during and after the production.

“He particularly emphasized that the consent of both parents was sought before uploading the skit on the internet. Consequent on the above, Isiaka Ahmed and his wife, Rofiat, both biological parents of the minor are presently being quizzed by the gender and juvenile related offences desk of the SCID alongside Trinity,” the command said on Friday.