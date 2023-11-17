The Court of Appeal sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has declared the Zamfara State governorship election as inconclusive.

The Court on Thursday voided the election of Governor Dauda Lawal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold a fresh election in two local governments.

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, had challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election at the tribunal but his petition was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the Court of Appeal declared the election as inconclusive and ordered INEC to hold a fresh election in two local governments.

The tribunal had earlier upheld Lawal’s election, but Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, proceeded to the Appeal Court.

SaharaReporters had in July reported that Matawalle brought 19 witnesses before the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to testify that Dauda Lawal-Dare of People Democratic Party was not validly elected as the state governor during March 18th, 2023.

Matawalle, among other things, claimed that the March 18, 2023 election was marred by irregularities and asked the tribunal to proclaim him the winner based on the majority of legitimate votes cast.

In addition, he requested that the tribunal order the Independent National Electoral Commission to grant him a new certificate of return.