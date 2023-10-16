BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Sacks Sex Toy Lover, Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Monday upturned the election of Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo.

Senator Abbo, a candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the March 25 at the National Assembly election to represent Adamawa Northern Senatorial District.

The Court accordingly ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Senator Abbo and issue same to Rev. Amos Yohanna Kumai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to the Monday judgement, Senator Abbo on his verified Facebook page, said, “The Court Appeal in Abuja just voided my election. The gang up has temporarily worked. I will soon address the press.”

Senator Abbo became infamous when he brutalised a nursing mother at an Abuja sex toy shop.

SaharaReporters on August 30 reported that the Abuja Division of the Nigerian Appeal Court affirmed N50 million awarded against Abbo in damages for assaulting the woman, Ms Osimibibra Warmate, in a sex toy shop in the country’s capital, Abuja.

SaharaReporters reported on September 28, 2020, that a FCT High Court had ordered Abbo to pay N50 million as compensation to Warmate for assaulting her at a sex toy shop.

In July 2020, a magistrate court in Zuba found the senator not guilty of criminal assault.

However, Warmate proceeded to file a fundamental human rights enforcement suit marked CV/2393/19 before the FCT High Court.

Delivering judgment in the application, the trial judge, Justice Samira Bature, found Abbo guilty and ordered him to pay the sum to the young woman.