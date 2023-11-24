Saturday, November 25, 2023
Court of Appeal dismisses APC governorship candidate, Omo-Agege’s suit in Delta state

Omo-Agege and the APC had appealed against the judgement of the Delta State governorship elections petition tribunal which had earlier declared Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship elections.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Lagos Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege against Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections.

The three-man panel of the Delta Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal led by Justice C.H Ahuchaogu, sitting in Asaba, the state capital, had affirmed Oborevwori in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections as governor of the state.

Meanwhile, delivering its judgment Friday in Lagos, on the appeal filed by the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

 

