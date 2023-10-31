The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has affirmed the judgment of the National Assembly and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal that declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25, Kogi Central Senatorial election.

SaharaReporters reported on September 6, 2023 that the three-member panel of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice K.A. Orjiako in his ruling said Uduaghan scored 54,064 votes to defeat his closest rival Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 51,291 votes.

The court fined Ohere N500,000 to be paid to Akpoti-Uduaghan for the cost of the petition.

The PDP female candidate had filed her petition at the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Kogi challenging the declaration of Ohere as the winner of the election.

She sought among other reliefs a declaration that she won the election and ought to be declared the winner of the election having scored the highest valid votes cast in the election.

Not satisfied with the tribunal judgement, Ohere approached the appellate court to dismiss the decision of the lower court and affirmed his declaration as the validly elected Senator for the Kogi Central Senatorial district.

Ruling on the appeal on Tuesday, the Appeal Court dismissed the appeal by Ohere and his party, the APC.

The court held that the appeal lacked merit and upheld the ruling of the tribunal.