BREAKING: Court Of Appeal Affirms Adamawa Governor, Fintiri’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

The panel of three judges on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani and affirmed the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Delivering the judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye, awarded N500,000 in favour of each of the three respondents.

Binani, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), earlier challenged the election of Governor Fintiri (Peoples Democratic Party), at the election petitions tribunal, alleging several irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

She hinged her case on non-accreditation, improper accreditation and overvoting, violence, and snatching of election materials, among other irregularities.

She argued that Fintiri’s election could not stand because there were multiple declarations of winner and returns made, as according to her, she was earlier declared the winner by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

As such, she maintained that the election had two different declarations of a winner.