BREAKING: Court Nullifies Zamfara PDP Governorship Primary, Stops Electoral Body, INEC From Recognising Any Candidate For 2023 Polls

The Federal High Court in Gusau, Zamfara State, has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary election in the state.

Justice Aminu Bappa also ruled that PDP would not field any candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The primary had produced Dauda Lawal-Dare as the governorship candidate of party.

It was nullified on the grounds of irregularities and non-compliance with the party’s 2017 Constitution as well as its electoral guidelines for the conduct of elections.

This is the second time that the court will nullify PDP governorship primary in Zamfara.

In September, the court nullified the previous primary that elected Lawal-Dare following a suit filed before by Ibrahim Shehu and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.

The court ordered a re-run but Lawal-Dare emerged winner at the re-run also in September.

The verdict is coming a few days after SaharaReporters exposed how Lawal-Dare presented certificates showing different names, dates of birth, hometowns to INEC.

In a document sighted by SaharaReporters, the sacked PDP candidate claimed his hometown is Gusau, Zamfara State; meanwhile, Lawal-Dare also presented to INEC, certificates indicating he is from Guga, one village in Katsina State.

He also presented to INEC a primary school certificate bearing the name ADO DAUDA, while the secondary school certificate he presented to the commission has ADO DAUDA LAWAL as his name. Also his university and NYSC’s certificate carry DAUDA LAWAL.

SaharaReporters gathered that Lawal-Dare also went to the Supreme Court where he swore an affidavit that he was born on the 2nd day of September 1965 while the primary certificate presented to INEC bears 2nd September 1964.

Also on the affidavit, he swore with another different name; DAUDA MOHAMMED LAWAL which differs from his certificates.

Checks by SaharaReporters revealed that none of his certificates presented to INEC bears the name he declared before the Supreme Court.

