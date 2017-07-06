BREAKING: Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s Suit Against Nigerian Army

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against the Nigerian Army and three others by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim EL-Zakzaky.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole in his ruling said that the violation of fundamental human rights abuse suit filed by El-Zakzaky against the army and its leadership, Tukur Buratai and two others is an abuse of court process.

However, in his reaction, counsel to the Islamic cleric Festus Okoye said the relief sought by his client at a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna is different from the one filed in Abuja.