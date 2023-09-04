A Chief Magistrate Court in Kwara State on Monday again adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by Adegbola Abdulazeez, an Isese (traditional religion) practitioner and activist, also known as Tani Olorun.

SaharaReproters gathered that the hearing for the bail application by the Isese practitioner was not concluded today (Monday) because the disputants’ lawyers could not agree on some terms and issues before the court.

The court, therefore, ordered that Tani Olorun should be returned to prison till the next adjourned date, Monday, September 11, 2023.

In August, the Isese practitioner was remanded in prison for allegedly planning to start a war in Ilorin city, the Kwara State capital, by “inviting other traditional and idol worshippers to assemble in Ilorin on the 20th of August, 2023.”

He was also accused of burning the Quran and insulting some Islamic clerics.

SaharaReporters earlier on Monday reported that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and some security agencies were seen around the court in the morning to beef up security ahead of the hearing.

It was learned that no fewer than six police vehicles and armed personnel were stationed at various locations within the court’s environment, which was not the case during previous sittings.

The sudden appearance of security operatives may be related to the lingering controversy and uproar surrounding Tani Olohun’s case.