There was a mild drama at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday as personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), policemen and lawyers prevented journalists from filming the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was arraigned on 20 counts of conspiracy and procurement fraud.

Emefiele was brought to court as early as 7 am.

He was smuggled into the court through the judges’ car park without the knowledge of journalists awaiting his arrival at the gate.

Upon getting the information that he was already in the courtroom, journalists trooped into the room, leading to a commotion. However, he was shielded by his team of lawyers, alongside DSS personnel and policemen who tried to prevent journalists from taking his pictures and video.

The situation led to rowdiness in the court.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, adjourned the case to August 23.

The Nigerian government on Tuesday withdrew the initial charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition filed against Mr Emefiele at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Mohammed, told Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application for withdrawal was based on the result of more investigations conducted by the government.