BREAKING: Confusion As Nigerian Man Breaches Protocol, Attempts To Approach Tinubu On Podium During Inaugural Speech

The man, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was dressed in Babariga. He was holding a brown envelope.

There was a mild drama towards the end of the 2023 Presidential Inauguration at Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday as a young man breached the protocol by climbing the podium in an attempt to hand over a letter to President Bola Tinubu.

SaharaReporters could not verify his motive and intention for making such a move.

The young man had during the event made a similar effort when he ran across the parade ground towards President Tinubu while he was inspecting the parade on the motorcade but he was quickly stopped by security operatives.

Surprisingly he again found his way close to the stage where he made an attempt to climb and rush towards the President but he was apprehended and whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Efforts by journalists covering the event to interview the suspect were rebuffed by the security agents.

 



