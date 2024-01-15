A memo from the Chief of the Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu gave approval to the now suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Betta Edu, for the release of N3billion to verify the National Social Register under the former administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

The social register had been created for cash transfers and other social investment programmes.

Several firms had been awarded contracts from the N3billion given out to the suspended minister – a release which has now generated controversies and is a subject of probe by presidential investigators and anti-graft agencies.

The letter from the office of Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is dated September 18 and is titled “CONVEYANCE OF APPROVAL; RE: APPEAL TO USE N3,000,000,000.00 (THREE BILLION NAIRA) FROM THE COVID-19 PALLIATIVE FUND FOR VERIFICATION OF THE NATIONAL SOCIAL REGISTER.”

“The above subject refers. 2. Please be informed that Mr President has approved the expenditure of N3,000,000,000.00 (Three Billion Naira) only, from the Covid-19 Palliative Fund for verification of the National Social Register. 3. Please accept the assurance of my highest regards. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President,” it read.

SaharaReporters had reported how a company owned by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was paid a total amount of N438.1 million by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation under Betta Edu for consultancy services from the contract.

The company, New Planet Project Limited was one of the numerous consultants awarded contracts from N3 billion given out by the suspended minister for the National Social Register contract.

https://saharareporters.com/2024/01/08/how-company-owned-tinubus-interior-minister-olubunmi-tunji-ojo-got-n438million

Other beneficiaries of the N3 billion contract include Fabunmi Olanipekun & Co. which got N419.5 million. Vintsolve Global Consult was also paid N558.8 million.

Periscope Consulting got N277 million, Blue Trend Enterprise was N277.8 million, Laitop Dynamics Interlink Services got N277 million, Memak Nigeria Limited was paid N277 million, MC Van Management Consult Limited got N275.8 million while Danzinger Nigeria Limited- N275.8 million.

“Other companies that benefitted from the N3billion contracts are: Blue Trend Enterprise-N277.8million.

“Blue trend, has no record of being registered and the owner is unknown. Periscope Consulting-N277million. Periscope Consulting, with registration number 1053019, registered on July 24, 2012, is owned by one Ngozi Maureen Ojiego, known for Interior Decoration. Laitop Dynamics Interlink Services Ltd-N277million.

“Laitop with registration number 1340092, is owned by one Quburat Bolanle Bolanta. It was registered on June 6, 2016. Memak Nigeria Limited with no known ownership and date of registration got NN277million.

“MC Van Management Consult Limited with no records of registration also got N275.8million contract while Danzinger Nigeria Limited with registration number 635448, registered on Sep 23, 2005got N275.8million. Danzinger is owned by one Oladapo Rotimi Mohammed.

“All the contractors claimed they verified 11 million homes in Nigeria under one month,” Ude stated in a Twitter post.

SaharaReporters had reported how Edu asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein to send public funds to a private account which belonged to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, identified as a project manager by the minister.

The minister had approved that N585,198,500.00 should be disbursed into a personal account.

SaharaReporters also reported two Sundays ago that her ministry approved funds for flight tickets and airport taxis for her team from Abuja to Kogi State, even though the latter has no airport.

President Tinubu had suspended Edu and ordered an investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of the minister.