Monday, November 6, 2023
BREAKING: Canadian High Commission In Abuja Reportedly Gutted By Fire

SaharaReporters could not ascertain the cause of the fire incident at the time of filing this report but pictures circulating online show smoke coming from the building.

The High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District in Abuja is reportedly on fire.

The High Commission provides visa and immigration services for those seeking to visit or emigrate to Canada. It provides services to Canadians visiting and living in Nigeria and to Canadians in Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe.

Its services include adoption and surrogacy, birth abroad, citizenship services, marriage abroad, passport services, notarial services, studying abroad and visa and immigration services.

This comes amid concern over the post-Covid-19 trend of emigration of Nigerians to Canada, and other countries known as ‘Japa’.





