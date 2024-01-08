Monday, January 8, 2024
BREAKING: Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq Arrives At EFCC Headquarters For Interrogation Over Alleged N37Billion Fraud

The former minister disclosed on Monday morning on her X handle that she had arrived at the headquarters of the anti-corruption body in Abuja.

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to honour the agency’s invitation.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” she said.

Umar-Farouq earlier failed to honour an invitation by the agency bought wrote to plead for more time.

Last week, Dele Oyewale, the spokesman for the anti-corruption body, said that the former minister sent a letter to the EFCC informing the agency that she would not be able to honour the invitation because she was indisposed due to health challenges.

At the EFCC office, Umar-Farouk who was in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet will be meeting with interrogators over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.



