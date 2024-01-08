A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to honour the agency’s invitation.

The former minister disclosed on Monday morning on her X handle that she had arrived at the headquarters of the anti-corruption body in Abuja.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” she said.

Umar-Farouq earlier failed to honour an invitation by the agency bought wrote to plead for more time.

Last week, Dele Oyewale, the spokesman for the anti-corruption body, said that the former minister sent a letter to the EFCC informing the agency that she would not be able to honour the invitation because she was indisposed due to health challenges.

At the EFCC office, Umar-Farouk who was in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet will be meeting with interrogators over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.