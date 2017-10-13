BREAKING: Buhari meets Tony Nwoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday meet with the Tony Nwoye, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

The chairman of the APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, presented the APC candidate to Mr President at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

During the presentation, the President promised to attend the grand finale of the the APC campaign in Anambra.

Nwoye who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting with Buhari, alleged that funds meant for the local government areas were being siphoned by the current governor, Willie Obiano who is also seeking re-election.

He said if he clinches power, one of his core mandate would be to ensure a transparent leadership.

“I am not God but based on the parameters and the indices of the Anambra political terrain and based in the campaigns that we have done so far, I am confident that by God’s grace, because God gives power, we are going to win”.

Asked what new initiative his administration would bring to the state if he clinches power from Obiano, he said, If elected, Anambra people should expect a transparent government that would bring all the people to an enviable height.

“We will alleviate poverty. Our local government funds are being siphoned every month since this current administration took over. Many key areas like agriculture and others are paid lip services. I will give them special attention if elected. We are going to take governance to the grassroot people,” he said.

On threats by IPOB to boycott the elections, he explained, “we are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed, people are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now. Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. Some of them who may have been brain washed, we are engaging them to see reasons why they should allow people to elect people whom they want to lead them.