BREAKING: Buhari Extends Deadline Of Old N200 Notes As Legal Tender Till April 10

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the continued use of old N200 notes as legal tender till April 10, extending the deadline for the note by 60 days.

That means the deadline for the old N500 and N1,000 notes remains February 10, 2023, despite the Supreme Court ruling temporarily suspending the deadline.

The old N200 notes will be used alongside the new N500 and N1,000 notes and other notes that were not changed.

The President gave this directive during a nationwide address on Thursday morning amid the scarcity of the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 notes which has led to hardship for Nigerians and adversely affected businesses.