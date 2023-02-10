BREAKING: Buhari Establishes Presidential Transition Council Ahead Of May 29 Handing Over

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the handing over of power by his government.

Buhari disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday, saying the council would manage the 2023 presidential transition progamme.

“I have also approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to facilitate and manage the 2023 Presidential transition programme,” the president tweeted.

I have also approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to facilitate and manage the 2023 Presidential transition programme. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, also announced this in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the committee comprises the SGF as Chairman, while other members are, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF); General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF); Economic and Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF); State House, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police; Director General, National Intelligence Agency; Director General, State Security Services; Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives, to be nominated by the president-elect

“The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF. Members are expected to attend the inauguration in person,” Mustapha said in the statement signed on his behalf by the Director, Information in his office, Mr. Willie Bassey.