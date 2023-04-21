President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Residential Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa amid bribery allegations against him during his service as one of the electoral officials in the just concluded Adamawa State Governorship election.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this in a release issued on Thursday.

The statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Willie Bassey, further alluded that the President directed the immediate investigation and prosecution, of the REC by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, if found liable.

In addition, the statement said President Buhari directed the investigation by the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, of the role of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct/actions of Ari.

He directed that appropriate disciplinary actions, to be meted out to them if they are found culpable.

Recall that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) had also barred embattled REC, Yunusa, from its Adamawa State office.

In a letter dated April 17, 2023 and addressed to the Adamawa State REC, the commission’s secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony had directed the administrative secretary to take full charge.

The letter seen by SaharaReporters on Monday read in parts, “I hereby convey the commission’s decision that you (Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari) Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.”

SaharaReporters on Sunday had reported that the REC, facing a huge bribery allegation, controversially declared Aishatu Dahiru Binani, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner of Adamawa state governorship election while results collation process was not completed.