BREAKING: Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe declares Man Utd takeover interest
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, is interested in buying a stake in Manchester United, if the Glazers are willing to sell the crisis club.
Pressure is mounting on the American owners after yet another dismal start to the Premier League season. Former director Michael Knighton has already outlined his intentions to complete a hostile takeover, with boyhood United fan and Ineos CEO Ratcliffe now ready to join the consortium.
Ratcliffe was one of the parties interested in buying Chelsea this year and has previously distanced himself from acquiring United. But in a new statement, he has now declared he would be a willing investor. “If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” Ratcliffe’s spokesperson told the Times. “If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.”
The announcement comes just hours after reports have emerged that the Glazers, who have owned United for 17 tumultuous years, are considering selling a minority stake in the club. It is understood that preliminary discussions have taken place about offloading shares and bringing in fresh investment.
And Radcliffe believes a cash injection is required, to help fund not only an improvement off the pitch, but to upgrade the facilities off it. “This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset.”
However, hopes of a rapid transferring of power remain faint, with the current owners steadfast they will not completely relinquish control. That is despite yet more protests planned by supporters, with a number of supporters set to demonstrate outside Old Trafford before Monday night’s game at Liverpool.
Knighton has spoken in clear terms about how he hopes to oust the Glazers, although there are reservations about his capacity to complete a deal having infamously failed in an attempt to buy them in 1989.
Nevertheless, he has revealed that he has been in discussions with a number of billionaires in an attempt to match the £6bn valuation and had stated he was hoping to “smoke out” Ratcliffe.
“They are small-time billionaires that I have been speaking to for three to four months now”, Knighton explained to ITV News. “When I was approached by some fan groups, oddly enough, saying ‘look, our club is dying on its feet’ would you please do something?’
“I made a few phone calls and I’ve been pulling this consortium together ever since. We are not the great Sir Jim Ratcliffe. We do not have those resources. We are not some nation state sovereign fund who has oil revenue of two billion a day. The point is: someone had to make a stand.”
On potentially including Ratcliffe in the takeover, Knighton added: “If we can smoke the great Sir Jim out to buy Manchester United my consortium will be punching the air because we’ve achieved what we want to do.
“We will make the bid with our own consortium but, I’ll tell you this, we do not have the resources available to do everything that is needed.”
Mike Tyson looks frail as he demanded for wheelchair at airport
Mike Tyson needed to use a wheelchair at an airport as the former heavyweight world champion struggled with a back injury.
Boxing legend Tyson had one of the most high-profile careers in the sport of boxing having reigned as undisputed champion. The former heavyweight retired in 2005 after losing to Kevin McBride, but has since made a return to the ring in exhibition format sharing the ring with Roy Jones Jr in 2020.
Tyson is now 56 and has been showing signs of his age despite recently posting videos of himself looking in shape. But he recently required a walking stick while in New York and has now been spotted in a wheelchair in Miami.
The boxing legend has reportedly been having back problems and has been suffering from a sciatica flare up which has left him wheelchair-bound as a way of taking pressure off his injury. A source played down the images, telling TMZ : “He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up. Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike.”
This comes just days after Tyson was spotted limping while using a walking stick as an aid to keep him balanced, which was reportedly also used in relation to the injury. Tyson has continued to maintain his fitness by training at the gym with his coach, despite being years from his prime days as a champion.
Images of Tyson in a wheelchair sparked more concerns after Tyson issued a prediction on his life expectancy during a recent episode of his HotBoxin’ podcast recently. “We’re all gonna die one day of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, ‘wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon’.”
PSG crisis: Kylian Mbappe unhappy with Lionel Messi for taking side in feud with Neymar
Kylian Mbappe is said to be upset that Lionel Messi is close to Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain as the club are reportedly on the brink of crisis following the latest high-profile fallout.
Mbappe and Neymar fell out over the order of penalty takers in the team during the Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier this weekend, after the Brazilian did not allow his teammate to take PSG’s second spot-kick after the Frenchman had seen his first effort saved.
So bad was the tension inside the dressing room that experienced defender and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was reportedly forced to step in to separate the feuding pair – as cracks reappeared, in spectacular fashion, within the squad.
There is reportedly an element of rivalry between Mbappe and Messi at the Parc des Princes relating to the status of Neymar while multiple reports last season outlined the depth of the dressing room split in Paris – with Mbappe believing Messi’s friend lacks discipline and is damaging to the club.
A constant theme in recent years of the PSG dressing room is a lack of discipline and meaningful leadership at the club.
Mbappe opted to sign a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions earlier this summer, with reports claiming that the striker would hold great sway in the club’s sporting decisions as part of the agreement to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. Indeed, the appointment of new sporting director Luis Campos could be linked to Mbappe as the pair know each other from their time together at Monaco.
However, a report from goal.com explains that Mbappe is already feeling frustrated that he does not have the power at the club that he had assumed, with the influence that Neymar had over both Messi and Sergio Ramos – the two other heavyweights in the dressing room – said to be a source of discontent.
The fallout of the weekend’s incident has continued subsequently with Neymar ‘liking’ two social posts that slammed Mbappe over the episode. The first post included the sentence: “After the game, the coach said that Mbappe will be the team’s main hitter for the season. An absurdity.” In the second post ‘liked’ by Neymar, the Frenchman is accused of being “the owner of PSG.”
There was a significant off-field change at PSG this summer with the appointment of Campos to replace the outgoing Leonardo as sporting director, while Christophe Galtier replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout.
Their priority was to instil much-needed discipline at the club and transform the transfer policy – with Vitinha, Renato Sanches and, in the works, Fabian Ruiz fixing the midfield – but the former aim is receiving an early test after this weekend’s events.
Frenkie de Jong transfer: Chelsea 'know' they've beaten Man Utd 'as announcement prepared'
Chelsea know they will beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong, according to reports in Spain.
The Red Devils have been linked with the Barcelona midfielder all summer as Erik ten Hag looks to reunite with a player he previously worked with at Ajax. The player himself though has shown no willingness to move despite a fee being agreed with Barcelona.
Chelsea have arrived late to the party and are confident they hold the upper hand. De Jong is desperate to continue playing Champions League football and the Blues can offer him that, whilst United can’t. SPORT reports that the west Londoners are waiting for their moment to move as a result.o
The Blues have yet to make any major moves in that area of their squad with the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante all in their squad. That trio are ageing however and Thomas Tuchel would welcome a new addition into his midfield.
Chelsea have already added the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, but the feeling is they are still not equipped to challenge for the Premier League title and the arrival of De Jong would strengthen their hand. Barcelona are looking for €80m – but the Blues will look to get that fee down.
United’s failure to add De Jong has left them to pursue other options with time running out to add new faces. Adrien Rabiot was on their radar but a deal has collapsed due to wage issues whilst the likes of Ruben Neves remain on their radar.
The Catalans are desperate to get players off their books to generate some much needed revenue. Their financial situation is well documented and they have been willing to offload De Jong, whose wage issues with the club have been publicised and criticised.
Barcelona have continued to spend big this summer on the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, but cannot register new players until they raise some more funds, which will no doubt further their want to sell De Jong, who would command a hefty fee.
The Dutchman has remained part of the first-team picture however and came on as a substitute in their opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano. Xavi said after the contest: “De Jong is not a substitute. He’s an important player and I have said that many times. I don’t know what will happen, but if he stays he will continue to be important.”
