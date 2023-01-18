Boko Haram terrorists launch attack on Borno community, kill farmer, abduct eight others

Fighters of the Boko Haram sect have invaded farmlands in Makilwe village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, killing one farmer.

Sources said the insurgents armed with sophisticated weapons sneaked into the farms on Tuesday evening.

About eight farmers were also abducted by the terrorists.

According to one of the sources, families of those abducted have been contacted by the sect who demanded millions of Naira as ransom.

“Boko Haram abducted eight farmers and killed one here at Makilwe village, which is three kilometers from Jere LGA headquarters, Khaddamari. The incident took place on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, around 4pm.

“The families have been contacted and millions of naira have been demanded as a ransom. The abduction took place 2 kilometres from Zabarmari, the infamous place where 50 farmers were slaughtered by Boko Haram two years ago. There is a military battalion of 300 soldiers in the village of Zabarmari. The attackers came on 10 brand new bikes,” he told SaharaReporters.

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the Nigerian military.

They have also been raiding herding communities, stealing cattle, a valuable commodity in the region to fund their operations.

In 2020, the insurgents invaded a rice plantation in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area, killing at least 43 farmers.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have become more ferocious in recent times.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.