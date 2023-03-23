BREAKING: Bayern Munich to sack Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel set to take over

Bayern Munich are set to sack head coach Julian Nagelsmann on Friday.

In a surprise move, the German champions will dismiss the 35 year-old, despite him leading them into the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They also sit second in the Bundesliga, having been knocked off top spot at the weekend following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Borussia Dortmund currently sit top, having thrashed Köln 6-1 on Saturday.

Bayern host Dortmund immediately after the international break in Der Klassiker. But Nagelsmann is set to be told his services at the Allianz Arena are no longer required by the club’s top brass. Instead, former Dortmund and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will take his place in the Bavarian hot seat.

Despite boasting a 100 percent record in the Champions League this term – a run which has taken them to a last eight showdown with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola – there have been questions over Nagelsmann’s decision-making and his ability to deal with criticism, particularly from the club’s hierarchy.

According to sources in Germany, Tuchel has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with Die Roten, having been out of management since leaving Chelsea in September.

It is an absolutely ruthless move from Bayern to part with Nagelsmann now, but history shows that when club chiefs start to have questions about a manager’s ability to take a side forwards, they don’t last too much longer.

Ironically, by turning to Tuchel they will be hiring a head coach who has left his last two jobs mid-season and whom has a record for being a prickly character who doesn’t always get on with club chiefs.