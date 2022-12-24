BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Four Polytechnic Students Returning Home For Christmas In Ondo

No fewer than four students, said to be returning home for the yuletide, were reportedly abducted by gunmen, suspected to be bandits, along the Akunnu-Ajowa road, in Akoko area of Ondo State.

The Kogi State Polytechnic students were said to have been ambushed on Friday, at Ago Jinadu Axis, in Akoko, noted for crimes especially kidnapping.

Consequently, fear has gripped the residents of Ajowa community and its environs, Vanguard reports.

Contacted, the Police Area Commander, in lkare, ACP Muri Agboola, said his men had been combing forests along the Akunnu-Ajowa Akoko road to rescue the abducted students.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, could not yet be reached for comments.

Till date, the hearts of the people of the South West are still bleeding in pain over the unfortunate attack at Owo Catholic Church in Ondo State by terrorists where over 40 worshippers were massacred in broad daylight.

There has been no arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the act till now.

There have been several alarms that forests and bushes in many parts of South West have been infested and almost completely overtaken by large numbers of kidnappers who not only kidnap for ransom but heartlessly kill their victims and destroy properties worth billions of naira.

They have turned the heat on the South West region.

It could be recalled that weeks ago, sporadic gunshots from suspected kidnappers who were clad in military camouflage jostled motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, killing some travellers and leaving many passengers with gunshot wounds.