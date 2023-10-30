Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has slammed the Supreme Court for affirming the election of Bola Tinubu as the duly elected president in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, who contested the election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), explained that by the judgment of the Supreme Court on October 26, 2023, the apex court has supported forgery, perjury, identity theft and illegality.

Atiku made the assertion while addressing journalists at a World Press Conference on Monday in Abuja.

SaharaReporters had reported that his party, the PDP had earlier in a reaction to the Supreme Court judgment, said the apex court failed Nigerians by affirming the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as Nigeria’s President.

Atiku and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, had challenged the victory of Tinubu in the last election up to the apex court.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in September dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku and Obi to challenge Tinubu’s election.

Also, last week, the apex court dismissed the appeals filed by Atiku and Obi and affirmed Tinubu as the winner of the election.