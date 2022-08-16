NEWS
BREAKING: ASUU meeting with FG end in deadlock, strike to continue
The meeting between the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday ended without an agreement.
As a result of this, the six-month-old strike embarked on by public university lecturers is set to continue.
The lecturers met with the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee at the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja with high hopes of resolving the impasse.
A senior member of ASUU said that members of the Briggs renegotiation committee didn’t come with any new offer on the table.
According to him, the committee pleaded with the lecturers to suspend the ongoing strike, with promises that their concerns will be included in the 2023 budget.
The meeting started at about 12pm and lasted for about three hours.
ASUU has been on strike since February 14.
Crime
Lawless soldiers brutalise policemen for seizing colleague’s Okada
Some soldiers attached to the Abalti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos State, have allegedly brutalised three policemen for arresting a yet-to-be-identified man, who was caught defying the state government’s ban on Okada in the area.
The man, believed to be a soldier, was riding his Okada around Ojuelegba to link the barracks when the policemen, who were enforcing the ban on motorcycle operations in the area, accosted him.
The policemen, consisting of two inspectors, and a police constable, among others, arrested him and impounded his motorcycle.
The policemen, who were attached to the Surulere Police Division, were said to be making plans to convey the man and his motorcycle to the station when no fewer than 20 soldiers stormed the premises.
A source, who spoke to our correspondent on Thursday, said the soldiers attacked the patrol team and injured the police constable and inspectors.
“When they got there, they started attacking the policemen till they were able to set the man that was arrested free. They also dispossessed the policemen of the seized motorcycle and went away with it.
“The man that was arrested did not wear uniform, but after the attack, he and the soldiers entered the Abalti Barracks. That is why it is believed that he is also a soldier. The incident happened around 10.30pm on Wednesday,” the source said.
The source said the soldiers also seized the phone of a policeman filming the attack.
“But immediately they spotted police reinforcement, the soldiers took to their heels and ran into the barracks,” the source said.
Some of the soldiers were in their uniform, while others wore mufti.
It was learnt the injured policemen were taken to the Randle General Hospital for treatment.
The state Police Public Relations, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack, adding that the command had alerted the Army authorities to the incident.
He said, “Yes, there was an issue. Army authorities in Abalti Barracks have been duly notified and we await their action.”
The spokesperson, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major Olaniyi Osoba, said, “I am just hearing it, I will find out.”
Recently, 30 privates allegedly tortured a policeman, Monday Orukpa, to death, during an attack on him and his colleagues in the Trade Fair area of the state.
ENTERTAINMENT
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
NEWS
Nigeria spends N18.69 billion daily on fuel subsidy – Finance Minister
The Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has disclosed that Nigeria spends N18.69 billion daily on petroleum subsidies.
She stated this on Thursday when she appeared before the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee investigating oil subsidies.
The Minister claimed Nigeria consumes 64 million litres per day. and that the figure could have been influenced by smuggling.
Ahmed said the executive is also concerned about the increment in daily consumption.
She noted that some of the products are being smuggled outside the country, adding that during COVID-19 locked down, daily consumption dropped significantly.
She stated that the president alone cannot take the decision on removing subsidy, insisting that there must be a multi-stakeholder approach, including all political parties, who must sit to make the decision.
The minister disclosed that the landing cost of petroleum is N448 per litre and that the NNPC takes care of the rest through under recovery.
She further said the Federal Executive Council has also expressed worry about the figure presented by the NNPC.
Adding that as the Minister of Finance, she has no access to the bank statement of the NNPC.
The Chairman of the Committee, Ibrahim Aliyu questioned the figure provided by the Minister.
Aliyu said even during the COVID19 locked down, Nigeria was still consuming high volume, which according to him was not logical.
He claimed the daily petroleum consumption was about 32 million litres.
But the Minister responded that she is not sure whether daily consumption has doubled and not also sure if the total number of vehicles in the country has doubled in the past 10 years.
Latest News
- Customer Service Representative Job at Great Brands Nigeria Limited
- Lawless soldiers brutalise policemen for seizing colleague’s Okada
- PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
- Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
- EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blackout looms as IKEDC stops operations
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
LeBron James becomes NBA’s highest earning star ever
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC supporters flood Obasanjo’s residence as Tinubu visits ex-President in Ogun
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: I will tell you who to vote for as my successor – Wike tells Rivers people
-
SPORTS1 day ago
BREAKING: Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe declares Man Utd takeover interest
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
VIDEO: Nigerian female footballer begs for N3.5m lifeline
-
NEWS2 days ago
Famous Adamawa wrestler sentenced to death by hanging for killing wife