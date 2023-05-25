BREAKING: Armed Herdsmen Currently Attacking Governor Ortom’s Community, Other Locations In Benue State

Armed herdsmen are currently attacking Governor Samuel Ortom’s village and other communities in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

SaharaReporters learnt that some of the communities under heavy attack in the Guma LGA are Agasha; Governor Ortom’s village; Gbajimba and Mbawa Council Wards.

Sources from the communities told SaharaReporters that they couldn’t ascertain casualty figures as the jihadist terrorists’ herdsmen were still rampaging the council wards.

According to one of the sources, “the Fulani militias leader coordinating the attack is simply known as Wariri and the soldiers know him and where he camps with his fighters but would not go there.

“The attacking herdsmen have their camp and the military knows there. The name of their (Fulani) village is Nem City in Mbadue council Ward but they (soldiers) wouldn’t go there.”

Lamenting the constant attack on the incident who are now refugees in their communities, the sources said that residents could not go to Daudu market in Mbawa and those that had gone to the market were attacked.

“Now whenever our people see soldiers entering any village, everybody will disappear. This is because after soldiers entered any village, within 30 minutes the Fulani will launch an attack on that area. We don’t know whether the soldiers now work with the Fulani herdsmen,” the source said.

It will be recalled that on May 8, a Catechist, his wife and five others were killed by suspected herdsmen in three separate attacks on Governor Samuel Ortom’s village and other communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

SaharaReporters had reported on Tuesday, that death toll from the Fulani herdsmen attack on Iyer village in Uvir Council Ward in Guma LGA had increased to 22 including women and children.

It had also reported on Monday that some armed Fulani herdsmen attacked Benue State Community, killed scores including four soldiers and burning down villages.

SaharaReporters reported on May 11 that Fulani herdsmen reportedly killed no fewer than 28 people in a renewed attack on Mbawa Council Ward in Guma Local Government area of Benue State, North Central Nigeria.

Sources told SaharaReporters that tens of people had been gruesomely killed by the jihadist terrorists herdsmen in the local government area in recent months

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters’ efforts to speak with the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr Julius Alawari were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls at the time of filing this report.