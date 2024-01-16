The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is currently cross-examining the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Moheeba Farida Dankaka, in connection to an alleged certificate scandal, SaharaReporters learnt from top sources at the commission.

The FCC Chairman is at the EFCC Headquarters, Abuja, where she is answering questions from operatives who are looking into several documents presented before them on forgery and presentation of false information alleged against the chairman.

“Moheeba is currently at EFCC headquarters undergoing interrogation,” an EFCC official said on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters had on Friday reported that the chairman was cross-examined by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in connection to an alleged certificate scandal.

She was grilled for over five hours by the Nigerian Police at the Force headquarters, Abuja over alleged forgery.

It will be recalled that a civil society organisation, Youth and Leadership Initiatives had in May 2023 petitioned the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, (FCID) Garki, Abuja and alleged that Dankaka presented false information to the presidency and the National Assembly to secure the chairmanship of the commission.

The petition obtained by SaharaReporters had noted that as a non-profit organisation focusing on leadership and public accountability in Nigeria, “It’s upon these objectives we are writing your office to intimate you of the noticeable falsification of certificate, identity falsification and presentation of false information on oath against Dr. Moheeba Farida Dankaka on which her appointment was made and confirmed by Mr. President and the Senate.”

Following the petition and public outcry generated by the alleged discrepancies in the names on her different certificate, the police in a letter with a reference number 3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/PSFU/BIFF/ VOL.51/014, dated January, 8, 2024, signed by DCP Tahir Usman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, for Commissioner of Police (PSFU), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, invited Dr. Moheeba Farida Dankaka for questioning which lasted over five hours.

A senior police office in the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and familiar with the forgery case, had confided in SaharaReporters saying the chairman, Dankaka was invited and quizzed at the police office on Thursday from 12noon till after 5pm and she was asked to report back on January, 17, 2024 with original copies of all her certificates.

A letter by the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, titled “Re: Investigation Activities”, addressed to the Commissioner of Police (PSFU), Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, signed by Umaru Danjuma Abdulahi, University verification officer for registrar, with attention to Tahir Usman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, obtained by SaharaReporters reads “I wish to inform you that the available records in the University revealed that the photocopy of the certificate attached to your letter didn’t emanate from this University.”