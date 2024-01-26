A private jet, belonging to Mattini Air, having about 12 passengers including Very Important Personalities (VIPs) has crash-landed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Sources said the type CL-60 jet crash-landed on Friday around 11am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport. It was coming in from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The jet which had 12 passengers and three crew members with registration number, N580KR, missed the runway into the nearby bush.

SaharaReporters had on November 4, 2023, reported that a private aircraft, with registration number 5N-AMM, conveying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and his entourage, crash-landed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Meanwhile in the latest incident, firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene. But there was no death or casualty recorded.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, told Channels TV over the phone.

When contacted, a spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Tunji Oketunmbi, said he would revert but he was yet to do so as of press time.

The rate of aviation incidents in the past few months has been concerning despite the sacking and replacement of heads of aviation agencies.