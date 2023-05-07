Another batch of evacuated Nigerians from warring Sudan has just landed in Abuja via an aircraft belonging to Max Air.

The evacuees numbering 410, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), who were airlifted from Aswan International Airport, Egypt, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday around 10:30 am local time.

EVACUATION UPDATE: Another batch of Evacuees: 410 Nigerians that departed Aswan International Airport, Egypt, landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 10:30 am local time on May 7 via MaxAir. We await the arrival of Air Peace and Azman Air later.

NiDCOM while giving a brief update on the arrival of the evacuees said Air Peace and Azman Air are also expected to bring in another batch of the evacuees later.

The commission noted that no Nigerian has lost their life so far in Sudan since the fight and evacuation process started.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that NiDCOM announced that over 700 Nigerians evacuated from warring Sudan and airlifted by Max Air and Azman Airline to Nigeria were expected to arrive at 10 am on Sunday (today).