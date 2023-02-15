BREAKING: Angry Youths Burn Down Access Bank In Delta State During Violent Protests Over Naira Scarcity

Angry youths in Warri town, Delta State, on Wednesday set fire to one of the branches of Access Bank while protesting against the persisting scarcity of Naira notes that has forced many businesses across the country to shut down.

This was captured in viral videos showing the angry youths protesting around Udu road axis disrupting the vehicle movements and destroying valuable properties in the area.

While sharing the video via his Twitter page, a witness, @sabiboiharry said, “Breaking! Massive protest ongoing in Warri, around Udu road axis, over the CBN’s order to stop old Naira as legal tender. Access Bank on fire.”

In a similar event, SaharaReporters had also reported how angry youths in Abeokuta, Ogun State vandalised one of the branches of First Bank while protesting against the Naira swap policy.

This had also been captured in a video showing protesters throwing stones and destroying some properties within the bank’s premises.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had fixed February 10 as the new deadline for the exchange of old naira notes for newly redesigned one, having initially fixed January 31 as the deadline.

Many Nigerians are currently unable to obtain the new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, resulting in scarcity and attendant suffering in the country. This led the youths and some residents of the state to stage the protest.

It was also gathered that one of the protesters sustained gunshot injury during the protest.