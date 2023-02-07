BREAKING: Angry Nigerians Barricade Benin-Ore Highway In Ondo State, Protest Over Naira, Fuel Scarcity, Defy Police Threats

Some angry Nigerians have blocked the Benin-Ore Highway in Ondo State to register their displeasure over the scarcity of naira notes and fuel scarcity ravaging the nation.

The protest which caused gridlock made travellers plying the route stranded.

A cross section of the protesters attributed their actions to the frustrations being faced in the banks and filling stations.

According to videos seen by SaharaReporters, the protesters also defied police presence as they marched along the highway.

WATCH: Angry Nigerians Defy Police, Barricade Benin-Ore Highway In Ondo State To Protest Naira, Fuel Scarcity #NairaScarcity #fuelscarcity pic.twitter.com/SOlotKTpSr — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) February 7, 2023

This is coming less than 24-hour after the Ondo State Police Command warned residents against staging protest.

The police command gave the warning following the residents’ plan to stage a protest over the incessant scarcity of fuel and naira notes rocking the country.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyeyemi Oyediran gave out the warning.

Oyediran said the Command is aware of the agendas of the residents to stage a protest in order to air their anger.

He, however, appealed to residents of the state to desist from such activities.

Oyediran had said security agents had been notified to ensure the safety of residents and apprehend offenders of the law.