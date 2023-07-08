The Committee of Inquiry set up by the Government of Anambra State to thoroughly investigate the controversy around the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Result (UTME) results of Ejikeme Mmesoma has submitted its findings to the state government.

In the committee report obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, the panel wrote that “Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone.”

The committee also recommended that the schoolgirl tenders apology to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, confirmed the submission of the panel’s report in a release on Friday.

He said, “The Committee of Inquiry set up by the Government of Anambra State to thoroughly investigate the JAMB/Mmesoma’s matter has submitted its report

“Find attached below the unadulterated detailed report.”

SaharaReporters had on July 5 reported that the Anambra State government set up an eight-member committee of enquiry to investigate the allegation that a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidate in the state, Mmesoma Ejikeme, doctored her result.

The examination body, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board had described the result as fake, adding its internal investigation revealed that it was done with Mmesoma’s collaboration.

The state government, however, faulted the way JAMB has handled the situation which has become a major controversy in the country, with people taking sides.

The state government faulted JAMB for going on social media to describe Mmesoma’s result as fake while an investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

In a statement issued to journalists, the state information commissioner, Paul Nwosu, said the new committee would be chaired by Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu.

The committee included Prof. Mercy Okonkwo, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Prof. Maduabuchi Dukor, Prof. Jaja Nwanegbo, Rev. Sr. Prof. Mary-Felicia Opara, Rev. Cannon Dr. Uchenna Umeifekwem, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Managing Director, Anambra Information Communication Technology Agency.

The statement had read, “The Anambra State Government has, for obvious reasons, been following the JAMB/Mmesoma Ejike matter with keen interest.

“It is important to note that Miss Mmesoma Ejike went to the office of the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh with her UTME result to protest that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board didn’t recognise her as the candidate with the highest score.

“The Commissioner in turn called JAMB to confirm her claim, but she was told that Mmesoma’s result was forged.”