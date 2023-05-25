BREAKING: Alleged Police Assault: Afrobeat Musician, Seun Kuti Leaves Nigeria For Switzerland To Start European Summer Tour

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has left Nigeria for Switzerland where he will be commencing a summer tour in Europe.

This comes the same day he regained his freedom from the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command following his arrest and detention for allegedly assaulting a policeman.

SaharaReporters learnt that Seun left Lagos for Zurich for a summer tour and that his fans there were already awaiting his arrival for a show on Thursday.

WATCH: Afrobeat Musician, @RealSeunKuti Departs Nigeria For Switzerland To Start European Summer Tour After Ordeal With @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/cMYtQSkt3H — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 24, 2023

SaharaReporters reported last weekend that Kuti was unable to attend his concert in Majorca Island, Spain, due to his detention by the police who were desperate to find incriminating evidence on him.

A source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday night that Kuti left for “Switzerland on Air France with his band members at 11 pm Nigerian time”.

“Kuti has flown out to Switzerland tonight to commence his summer tour in Europe. He’s already missed a lot of shows. His fans in Zurich are eagerly awaiting him tomorrow night,” the source added.

SaharaReporters had reported that Seun Kuti’s trial at the Yaba Magistrate’s Court was adjourned to July 3.

It had also been reported that there was a mild drama in the court which was witnessed by the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun as the Nigeria Police’s effort to charge musician Seun Kuti afresh for assault was blocked by human rights attorney, Femi Falana (SAN).

Falana raised two critical legal objections. First, he noted that the police were just presenting the fresh charges to him in court instead of the 48 hours prescribed by law and therefore failed to provide the defendant with adequate time to prepare his defence.

Second, following the Chief Magistrate’s order that the case file should be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Falana described the police prosecutor’s latest effort as contemptuous of the court order.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the police to seek DPP’s legal advice on May 16 2023, but the police refused to adhere to the order.

Falana told the court that they can’t prosecute unless they appeal the judge’s order.

Seun’s lawyers had said the purpose of Tuesday’s sitting was to receive the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) advice.

The legal team on Tuesday said, “The Court, as you will recall, had ordered that the prosecution of the case must be by the DPP’s office and not by the Police, hence the Police were also ordered to send the case file to the DPP for evaluation and decision as to prosecution.

“The court was, therefore, to sit today to receive the DPP’s advice, but did not because, as we’re informed, the Magistrate is attending a training course. However, the Advice of the DPP is not ready as the police investigation team is still holding on to the case file.

“Nevertheless, the release of Mr. Kuti on bail, as ordered by the Magistrate, is only waiting for administrative approval. That process has nothing to do with whether or not the court has a physical sitting. We are hopeful that Mr. Kuti will be out today on the bail granted him, having fulfilled the terms.”