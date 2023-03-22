Wednesday, March 22, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Alex Otti of Labour Party Declared Abia State Governor-elect
NEWS

BREAKING: Alex Otti of Labour Party Declared Abia State Governor-elect

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
4


The State Returning Officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, declared Otti the winner of the election on Wednesday afternoon after the completion of the collation of results following its earlier suspension.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party has emerged as the governor-elect of Abia State after being declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, declared Otti the winner of the election on Wednesday afternoon after the completion of the collation of results following its earlier suspension.

Following the collation of the outstanding results, the Peoples Democratic Party polled 9,962 votes while Otti 3,776 votes.

Otii won in 10 local government areas, the PDP won in six while the Young Peoples Party won in one council area.
In all, Otti polled 172,386 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, who polled 88,174.



Source link

Previous article
UK inflation rate breaks 3-month stretch of declines with surprise rise to 10.4%
Next article
Anirudh Thapa On Target As India Beat Myanmar 1-0 In Tri-Nation Opener
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network