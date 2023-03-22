BREAKING: Alex Otti of Labour Party Declared Abia State Governor-elect

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party has emerged as the governor-elect of Abia State after being declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, declared Otti the winner of the election on Wednesday afternoon after the completion of the collation of results following its earlier suspension.

Following the collation of the outstanding results, the Peoples Democratic Party polled 9,962 votes while Otti 3,776 votes.

Otii won in 10 local government areas, the PDP won in six while the Young Peoples Party won in one council area.

In all, Otti polled 172,386 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, who polled 88,174.