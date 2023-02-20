in NEWS

Again, unknown gunmen kill two policemen in Anambra, set police station on fire

Two police officers were killed when gunmen attacked Awada police station in Onitsha, Anambra State,

The gunmen, after carting away guns and ammunition, also set the station on fire.

It was gathered that the attack occurred in the early hours of Monday.

This comes less than 24 hours after six persons were killed during an attack by gunmen on 3-3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

On Friday, three police officers were killed in an attack on a police station in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

On December 28, 2022, gunmen attacked the police divisional headquarters in the Ihiala area of the state with explosives.

 

