Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services has vacated the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos after laying a siege to the place early Tuesday morning.

However, the secret police operatives vacated the office on Tuesday night as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu on Tuesday evening ordered the DSS to vacate the office immediately.

He said if there were issues between the “two important agencies of government”, they would be resolved amicably.

“The DSS has vacated the Lagos office of the EFCC; they vacated on Tuesday night as directed by Tinubu,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Operatives of the DSS on early Tuesday morning stormed the Lagos office of the EFCC, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from gaining access to their office in Ikoyi.

SaharaReporters learnt from top sources in both agencies that over 500 EFCC officials were locked out from resuming work due to disagreements over the ownership of the office.

“The EFCC officers are shocked; they have been using the building for more than 20 years. Several suspects are there and there are fears that some might have been illegally released,” a top source said.

“They have summoned a meeting of both sides.”

Reacting to the incident, the EFCC in a statement on its official Facebook page described the siege as shocking, saying it has wider implications for Nigeria’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

“This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

“By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.

“Cases scheduled for court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended.

“Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without care with grave implications for their rights as inmates.

“All of these have wilder implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter,” the statement read.

But the DSS in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, denied barricading the EFCC office and preventing EFCC officials from entering the building. According to him, the Service is not in any fight with the EFCC over the Lagos property.

The DSS statement read, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some media reports that it barricaded the EFCC from entering its Lagos office.

“It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true. The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership.

“Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is a common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.”