BREAKING: AFP Journalist, Arman Soldin, Killed By Rocket Fire In Eastern Ukraine

AFP’s Ukraine video coordinator Arman Soldin has been killed.

He was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, according to AFP journalists who witnessed the incident.

The attack happened at around 4:30 pm (1.30 GMT) on the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months.

Soldin’s profile on Twitter says he is Sarajevo-born and a reporter for AFP and CanalPlus.

In one of his last tweets on Monday, May 8, Soldin said, “60 sec in a ‘stabilisation point’ near #Bakhmut.

“Deep inside the wound, the soldier’s heart is beating. It is 9 pm and he has just been brought to a field hospital from the battle for Bakhmut.

“The bullet went through the young man’s left arm, crossed his chest.”

Also on May 8, he tweeted, “On some days there are 100 wounded, other days 50 or 60,” the surgeon says. “Everything depends on what is going on in Bakhmut.”

“It’s very difficult for our guys there. I can’t imagine how it is there. It is terrifying.”

On March 11, 2023, he tweeted, “AFP Yesterday, we spent the day with a Ukrainian unit of Mi-8 helicopters at a secret base. Difficult to put in words their mission, the danger and the courage of these young pilots who play an essential role in the long-running battle for Bakhmut. So it is !

“When we are 6,200 metres from the target, we rear up 20 degrees … then we launch the rockets, 15 each side,” Petro, 23, the pilot. After unleashing their rockets, the helicopter banks sharply and returns to base, skimming the ground. SOUND ON !!!

“The hardest thing is the preparation, taking a decision on what to do during the flight, what direction to take towards the target, because we do not know the countryside before the flight, we can be sure of nothing. But fear does not enter into the attack” he says

“Once you switch on the engine, the fear disappears because we have been trained for it and we have confidence in ourselves, in our decisions. So we start the flight without fear.”

“This out-of-date weapons system is neither guided nor equipped with targeting, meaning it is accurate only to within 100-200 metres. Since the invasion about 30 Ukrainian helicopter pilots have died according to a military source…”