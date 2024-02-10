A chopper transporting Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings has crashed and killed him as well as about five others in California, United States of America.

Sources told TheWill News that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

Daily Mail also reports that six people were feared dead after the horrific helicopter crash in California marking the state’s second fatal accident in under a week.

Officials said the helicopter crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert late on Friday evening

The helicopter, a Eurocopter EC 130, had been carrying six people onboard at the time of the incident

It comes just days after a Navy chopper carrying five troops crashed during a routine training flight in Pine Valley, California

The helicopter carrying six people crashed in San Bernardino County overnight, with authorities saying they have been unable to locate any survivors.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said they had been made aware of the downed aircraft near Baker shortly after 10 pm on Friday.

In a statement, they said, “We are not able to confirm how many people were on board or their names. No survivors have been located.”

The FAA confirmed that the Eurocopter EC 130 crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert Preserve, and is east of the 15 Freeway near Halloran Springs.

According to NBC, the helicopter is registered to a Burbank-based tour company called Orbic Air.