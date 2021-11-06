ENTERTAINMENT
Brazilian singer, Mendonca, dies in plane crash
Marilia Mendonca, one of the hottest young stars of Brazil’s answer to country music, died in a plane crash on Friday, officials said.
The 26-year-old mega-popular “sertanejo” singer was killed when the small plane she was travelling in crashed in Minas Gerais state, firefighters said.
The crash also killed the Latin Grammy-winner’s producer and one of her uncles — who worked with the singer — as well as the two pilots.
Authorities have launched an investigation, said local police chief Ivan Lopes.
“We still cannot say what caused the plane to crash, but there is damage that suggests that the plane collided with a (power) antenna before falling,” Lopes said at a press conference.
The accident took place in a rural area near the city of Caratinga, where the artist was scheduled to give a concert later Friday.
Mendonca, who won a 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album, was wildly popular in her native Brazil and beyond, with 22 million followers on YouTube and more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify.
AFP
ENTERTAINMENT
Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla, 44 others nominated for AMAA 2021
Tunde Kelani and Jade Osiberu’s film, Ayinla, has joined 44 others to make the nomination list of the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards(AMAA).
Somalian hit film, The Gravediggers wife, and Funke Akindele-Bello’s ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ also received multiple nominations.
The Gravedigger’s Wife’ received the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories like an award for best film in African Language, award for best actor in a leading role and best director.
Movies like Nyara (Tanzania) Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Nigeria), Eyimofe (Nigeria), African American (South Africa) and Ayinla (Nigeria) also received multiple nominations.
BBNaija ex-housemate Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bam-Bam) was nominated in “Best Young/Promising Actor” for her role in the movie Collision Course.
The nominations for AMAA 2021 were announced by the Head of Jury, Hon Steve Ayorinde at the EbonyLife place on Victoria Island, Lagos.
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of the Africa Film Academy and organiser of the movie award, noted that the Academy is striving hard to make an impact on the African film and entertainment sector through various projects that include the 100 film project.
Ayorinde noted that the 2021 list of Nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers across the continent.
The AMAA 2021 Gala and award is scheduled to hold on November 28 at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja GRA and will be televised live in more than 40 countries across Africa and worldwide.
The AMAAs is the biggest gathering of filmmakers and other creatives in Africa.
Since 2005, AMAA has been celebrating the excellence of Africa’s cinema
breaking
Russian crew return to Earth after filming first movie in space
A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.
Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan’s steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by the Russian space agency.
They were ferried back to terra firma by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months.
“The descent vehicle of the crewed spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 is standing upright and is secure. The crew are feeling good!” Russian space agency Roscosmos tweeted.
The filmmakers had blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan earlier this month, travelling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for “The Challenge”.
If the project stays on track, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project announced last year by “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The movie’s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, centres around a surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut.
Shkaplerov, 49, along with the two Russian cosmonauts who were already aboard the ISS are said to have cameo roles in the film.
The mission was not without small hitches.
As the film crew docked at the ISS earlier this month, Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control.
And when Russian flight controllers on Friday conducted a test on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft the ship’s thruster fired unexpectedly and destabilised the ISS for 30 minutes, a NASA spokesman told the Russian news agency TASS.
But the spokesman confirmed their departure would go ahead as scheduled.
– 21st-century space race -Their landing, which was documented by a film crew, will also feature in the movie, Konstantin Ernst, the head of the Kremlin-friendly Channel One TV network and a co-producer of “The Challenge”, told AFP.
The mission will add to a long list of firsts for Russia’s space industry.
The Soviets launched the first satellite Sputnik, and sent into orbit the first animal, a dog named Laika, the first man, Yuri Gagarin and the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova.
But compared with the Soviet era, modern Russia has struggled to innovate and its space industry is fighting to secure state funding with the Kremlin prioritising military spending.
Its space agency is still reliant on Soviet-designed technology and has faced a number of setbacks, including corruption scandals and botched launches.
Russia is also falling behind in the global space race, facing tough competition from the United States and China, with Beijing showing growing ambitions in the industry.
Russia’s Roscosmos was also dealt a blow after SpaceX last year successfully delivered astronauts to the ISS, ending Moscow’s monopoly for journeys to the orbital station.
In a bid to spruce up its image and diversify its revenue, Russia’s space programme revealed this year that it will be reviving its tourism plan to ferry fee-paying adventurers to the ISS.
After a decade-long pause, Russia will send two Japanese tourists — including billionaire Yusaku Maezawa — to the ISS in December, capping a year that has been a milestone for amateur space travel.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija: Instagram deactivates Pere’s account
Social media gaint, Instagram has deactivated the account of ex-Big Brother Naija shine your eye contestant, Pere.
His management, in a statement, assured the public and fans of the ‘General’ that they were working tirelessly to ensure that the account is restored.
The statement revealed that all updates about Pere would be shared on his fan page, Twitter and Facebook accounts for the mean time.
“We encourage everyone to keep supporting the General on all social media platforms. Thanks for the love,” the statement read in part.
However, it’s unclear what led to the recent development as Instagram is known for deleting, suspending or deactivating accounts that flout its policy.
