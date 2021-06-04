Brazil threaten to quit Copa America

Brazil’s European-based players are ready to sensationally quit the Copa America, with Covid-19 concerns threatening to derail the entire tournament.

The Copa America was moved to Brazil last week after Argentina and Colombia were dropped as co-hosts.

Colombia were the first to withdraw after large-scale protests against President Ivan Duque, before Argentina followed their lead due to the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc across South America.

The tournament was then handed to holders Brazil, despite the country still dealing with it’s own Covid complications.

There have been more than 470,000 deaths in the nation since the start of the pandemic, with many experts anticipating a third wave of infections this month.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison are reportedly considering their participation in the tournament



Fixtures are set to kick-off in just ten days, when the Selecao face Venezuela in Brasilia.

However, according to reports, several of Brazil’s star players could yet pull out of the tournament and have requested a meeting with the technical committee of the tournament.

Radio Gaucha suggested that the players residing in Europe delayed training on Thursday, until a face-to-face meeting was agreed upon.