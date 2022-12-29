Brazil legend Pele dies at 82 following cancer battle

Football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.

The Brazil icon, regarded as one of the best players ever to play the game and a winner of three World Cups, had been battling cancer for a number of years.

Earlier in December, he was taken to Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo with swelling and heart failure

The former striker had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been in and out of hospital for regular treatment since then.

Pele, full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, made his club debut for Santos at the age of 15, scoring 643 goals in 659 appearances during a golden era for the club.

An international level, Pele was an iconic figure of the game in the 1950s and 1960s and remains the only player to have won three World Cups, scoring 77 goals in 91 appearances for the national team.

His record of 1279 goals in 1363 appearances in all games including friendlies is recognised as a Guinness World Record.