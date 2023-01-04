Braunwyn Windham-Burke and girlfriend Jennifer Spinner aren’t engaged — yet.

After sparking engagement rumors by wearing a diamond ring on that finger, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum clarified that the duo simply rang in the new year “with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together.”

“It’s not an engagement yet,” she told People on Tuesday. “At 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, ‘I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we’re headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’”

Despite the special moment, the 45-year-old clarified that she and Spinner are in no rush to seal the deal after just five months of dating.

“We’re madly in love and I have no doubt that’s where we’ll end up one day. But right now we’re just enjoying our time together and soaking up the love and the excitement of having found one another.”

Sources said on Monday that Windham-Burke’s seven children — Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4 — and estranged husband Sean Burke all “love” Spinner.

In fact, the “intimate” ceremony took place in North Carolina as the pair traveled across the country “searching for a forever home for the family.”

Despite swearing off marriage following her split from Sean after 26 years together, the reality star says she might “change [her] mind” for the 38-year-old.

“There would be something nice [about] walking down an aisle and see[ing her] waiting for me,” Braunwyn told Page Six in December. “That would be pretty beautiful.”

“I love her. I love her so much,” she gushed. “I just, I love her.”

The former Bravo star came out as gay back in 2020 and has been in a series of public relationships since then.

Braunwyn and Kris went public with their romance in December 2020 but they called it quits after four months of dating.

However, the pair seemed to rekindle about a year later following the reality star’s split from girlfriend Victoria Brito, whom she dated from late 2021 until June 2022.