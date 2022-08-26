Connect with us

Branch Manager Job at Call Bob Nigeria

Published

6 mins ago

on

Job title: Branch Manager Job at Call Bob Nigeria

Company: Call Bob Nigeria

Job description: Call Bob Nigeria is the No. 1 tech-enabled Car Rental ‘n’ Equipment Leasing Company in Nigeria with over 15 years…

Expected salary: 150000 – 250000 per month

Location: Ogun

Job date: Tue, 31 May 2022 06:18:17 GMT

Jobs

Deputy Warehouse Coordinator Job at Bourbon Interoil Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Job title: Deputy Warehouse Coordinator Job at Bourbon Interoil Nigeria

Company: Bourbon Interoil Nigeria

Job description: Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited, as leading international player in marine services, offers to the most demanding oil…

Expected salary:

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Job date: Tue, 31 May 2022 07:27:50 GMT

Jobs

Marketing Officer Job at Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 26, 2022

By

Job title: Marketing Officer Job at Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited

Company: Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited

Job description: Rol Logistics Nigeria Limited – A reputation for trust and reliability at Rol Logistics, we pride ourselves…

Expected salary:

Location: Abuja, FCT

Job date: Tue, 31 May 2022 22:23:43 GMT

Jobs

Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 25, 2022

By

Job title: Electronics & Instrumentation Maintenance Specialist Job at Frigoglass Nigeria

Company: Frigoglass Nigeria

Job description: Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited is the global leader in the Ice Cold Merchandisers (ICM) market and the principal…

Expected salary:

Location: Nigeria

Job date: Sun, 05 Jun 2022 04:47:02 GMT

