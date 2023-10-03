Brad Pitt reportedly “isn’t in a rush” to introduce girlfriend Ines de Ramon to his kids.

“It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step,” an insider told US Weekly Monday.

The source added that the couple’s “relationship is stronger than ever” and the jewelry designer has even become “very close” with the Oscar winner’s inner circle.

However, when it comes to his family, the “Bullet Train” star allegedly doesn’t want to “push things unless it unfolds organically.”

Pitt shares six kids — Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 — with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

And while “he’s dated a few women over the years,” none of them have met his children, the insider told the outlet.

Pitt, 59, and Ramon, 30, were first romantically linked in November 2022 after they were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles — months after her split from Paul Wesley.

At the time, the duo had reportedly been dating for a few months before going public with their relationship.

But things seemingly became even more serious when they were seen making out on Pitt’s birthday last December before later enjoying a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the designer sunbathed topless.

In June, Ramon was photographed wearing a “B” necklace amid reports that the couple is “doing great.”

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other,” an insider told People in July, adding that they are “going very strong.”

“It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

Before getting serious with Ramon, the “Babylon” star was briefly linked to model Emily Ratajkowski following his split from Jolie, 48.

The exes called it quits in 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage. While their divorce was finalized in 2019, the two are still batting out details of child custody and assets.

The actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. Pitt has denied cheating on the “Friends” alum during their marriage.